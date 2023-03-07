AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders with Auburn’s fire department responded to an interesting call involving a four-legged friend and her own kennel.

Marley, a golden retriever puppy, somehow wedged herself between two kennel poles. Her eyes say it all.

  • Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire
  • Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire

Fortunately, the trapped pup wasn’t stuck for long as Auburn Fire Department personnel came to the rescue. Officials say within minutes, Marley was out and ready to play.

  • Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire
  • Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire

The Auburn Public Safety Facebook page specifically gives a shout-out to Lt. Dannar, FF Kiser, FF Place and FF Bauer for helping Marley out.