PHOTOS: Flooding, damage after overnight, morning storms in Central Alabama

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Storms that rolled through Central Alabama overnight and into Thursday morning caused flooding and damage throughout the area.

Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)

3:40 a.m. Thursday | CBS 42 Reporter Ariana Garza escaped rising floodwaters near the I-65 and I459 interchange (CBS 42)

4 a.m. Thursday | Winslett Road flooded entirely, blocked off by police (Pelham Police)

4:16 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)

6:07 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)

7:41 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)

7:52 a.m. Thursday | Tree on car at 613 83rd Place South at Vassar Avenue in Birmingham (CBS 42)



6:39 a.m. Thursday | House possibly struck by lightning on Strawberry Lane in Hoover (CBS 42)

6:55 a.m. Flooding on Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills (CBS 42)

9:11 a.m. Thursday | Tree on home in Helena (CBS 42)

9:11 a.m. Thursday | Fence damaged at home in Helena (CBS 42)

10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding in Fayetteville near high school (Heather Berk DeLoach)

Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution after multiple roadways were under water. Many schools across the area closed in anticipation of the weather event. Following severe roadway flooding, some schools originally scheduled for a delay decided to stay closed.

As a result of the storms, over 12,000 Alabamians experienced power outages. That number has since been reduced as crews have worked to restore power.

A woman died and another was injured as a result of the storms, according to Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney. The fatality occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 near Demopolis.

Check on the latest traffic conditions HERE.

VIDEO: Lakeshore Trail in Homewood under water around 9:20 a.m. Thursday

