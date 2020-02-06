PHOTOS: Flooding, damage after overnight, morning storms in Central Alabama

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Storms that rolled through Central Alabama overnight and into Thursday morning caused flooding and damage throughout the area.
Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution after multiple roadways were under water. Many schools across the area closed in anticipation of the weather event. Following severe roadway flooding, some schools originally scheduled for a delay decided to stay closed.
As a result of the storms, over 12,000 Alabamians experienced power outages. That number has since been reduced as crews have worked to restore power.
A woman died and another was injured as a result of the storms, according to Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney. The fatality occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 near Demopolis.
