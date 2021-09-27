Pfizer booster shot is available for eligible Alabama residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sept. 24 that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is available for eligible Alabama residents.
Residents must have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The CDC recommends the booster shot for:
- Individuals 65 years of age and older should receive a booster shot
- Residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot
- People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot
The CDC says that residents who meet these criteria, may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks:
- People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
The CDC has not approved booster doses for residents who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you, text your zip code to 438829 or visit here.