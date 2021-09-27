Pfizer booster shot is available for eligible Alabama residents

A 5-dose vial of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at a mobile clinic hosted by McDonald’s and the California Department of the Public Health on September 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – California leads the nation with the lowest rate of Covid-19 transmission as unvaccinated people continue to be more likely infected and hospitalized than those vaccinated. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sept. 24 that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is available for eligible Alabama residents.

Residents must have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The CDC recommends the booster shot for:

Individuals 65 years of age and older should receive a booster shot

Residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot

The CDC says that residents who meet these criteria, may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks:

People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

Individuals 18 through 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The CDC has not approved booster doses for residents who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you, text your zip code to 438829 or visit here.