Petition calls for renaming Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge

It’s one of the most storied events in the history of the Civil Rights movement and it happened on a bridge named for a KKK grand wizard and Confederate soldier.

55 years after Martin Luther King and thousands of others marched over it, on their way from Selma to Montgomery, the bridge over the Alabama River maintains the name “Edmund Pettus Bridge.”

That could soon change.

A petition started over the weekend now has more than 100,000 signatures calling for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to rename the bridge – the site of the Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers in March, 1965.

Podcast host Michael Starr Hopkins began the petition and suggests the bridge should be renamed for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) who participated in the march and was born in Troy, Alabama.

You can view the petition here.