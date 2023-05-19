EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Wiregrass resident says she may have information on the older man who was caught on cell phone video attempting to enter the bathroom stall of a teen at a resort on Lake Eufaula last week.

Unfortunately, the woman who says she may have information on the suspect, says she is having difficulty relaying that information to Eufaula Police.

The video taken by a 14-year-old in the bathroom stall of Lakepoint Resort State Park on Lake Eufaula is disturbing.

At around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, an older man attempts to enter the stall but failed due to the door being locked.

The man then got on the ground and looked at the teen from under the stall door, but quickly fled after hearing someone else enter the bathroom.

A Wiregrass woman who wishes to remain anonymous says she and a family friend were at a nearby White Oak Campgrounds bathroom two days earlier.

She believes the same individual walked into the women’s room and then hid in a stall when her friend was in the bathroom.

“We did hang around, sat in the car in front of the bathhouse, and waited for him to come out. And that’s how we were able to see him. He’s wearing the same clothes that he was wearing in the video that was released on the news. He was in the bathroom and hiding in the stall, I asked my girlfriend if she was okay. She did not know why I entered the bathroom and then it wasn’t until I got out of the bathroom and waited in the car and waited for him to come out.”

The woman says she has repeatedly tried to contact Eufaula Police and authorities in Barbour County concerning her experience but says police will not call her back.

“For the past week, I left my name and number and nobody has called me back. You call the police and they say they’re not investigating it. So I don’t know what else I can do to help that family, but I’m sure that child needs to know there are advocates in the world that will speak up to protect our futures.”

WDHN News also reached out to Eufaula Police concerning the bathroom stall incident from earlier this month but failed to get a response.