Person shot, Huntsville police officer wrecks on the way to scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville police officer was involved in a crash on the way to a shooting call Tuesday morning.

One person was shot at a residence on McVay Street and was transported to the hospital.

When the investigator was responding to the shooting call, they were involved in a crash with a citizen at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard around 9 a.m. Both the officer and the citizen were not injured in the crash.

Huntsville Police Department closed the intersection diverted traffic to Long Avenue while the crash was cleared. They asked drivers to seek alternate routes.