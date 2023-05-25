ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the newest project for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

“The facility here it’s not just for the tribe. This here will help the whole state,” said Perdido River Farms General Manager John English.

A 23,000 sq. ft. meat processing facility is being built north of Interstate 65 in Atmore, bringing more than two dozen new jobs to Escambia County. When it opens it will be the largest one of its kind in the state.

“This facility will probably process about as much as the other 9 slaughter facilities we have in the state combined,” said Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate.

Pate was in town Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony. He’s excited about the Perdido River Farms expansion, and after seeing the impacts COVID-19 brought to the industry, he knows this is good for the state.

“I think we realized during COVID-19 that food security is national security and we realized there were some glitches in our American system. We had a consolidation of meat processing sort of in the Midwest, we got through COVID-19 out there. It shut some major industries down, so I think it’s smart that we’re trying to disburse that across the country and I appreciate the Poarch Creek’s vision to bring that here to Alabama,” he explained.

The $15 million meat processing facility will also include a retail shop for local and wholesale customers.

“The food sovereignty for our community is so important and through the pandemic we realized the shortage that the pandemic caused for so many families throughout the state of Alabama,” said Tribal Chair & CEO Stephanie Bryan.

Perdido River Farms already consists of 2900 acres of Tribal-owned agricultural property and there’s still room to grow at this new site once they’re up and running.