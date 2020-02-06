People in Gulf Coast cities have among nation’s worst credit scores

Niceville's scores are best in area, Gulfport's the worst

Bad credit? No credit? You might live in Moss Point, Mobile, Theodore, Pascagoula, or Gulfport. These Gulf Coast cities rank in the bottom 10-percent of cities nationwide for average credit score.

WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in each of 2,572 U.S. cities as of September 2019, based on TransUnion data.

While Mobile is in the 7th percentile for average credit score, the Port City ranks better than Birmingham (5th) and Montgomery (3rd). Huntsville has the highest average credit score, 38th percentile, among Alabama’s major four cities.

Below are cities along the Gulf Coast, their average credit score, and their percentile

747 Niceville (87%)

726 Fairhope (73%)

725 Gulf Breeze (72%)

720 Navarre (68%)

713 Destin (63%)

687 Ocean Springs (46%)

685 Crestview (45%)

675 Milton (38%)

675 Foley (38%)

671 Fort Walton Beach (30%)

666 Pensacola (25%)

664 Biloxi (23%)

648 Pascagoula (10%)

646 Theodore (8%)

646 Moss Point (8%)

641 Mobile (7%)

634 Gulfport (5%)

According to the study, people in The Villages, FL have the best credit scores (806 avg). Those in Camden, NJ, East St. Louis, IL, and Chester, PA have the worst credit with an average score of 552.

See the full report here