Pelosi prominent in Lower Alabama congressional ads

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference the morning after the impeachment of President Donald Trump ended in acquittal, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi represents a congressional district 2,300 miles away, but the Democrat has become the focal point of Republican candidates running for Lower Alabama’s congressional seat.

Monday, Jerry Carl released his fourth television ad entitled “Pelosi.” In the ad, Carl says he wants to make sure Alabama never has a sanctuary city.

“If Nancy Pelosi thinks illegal immigration and sanctuary cities are such a great idea, she can let them live with her in San Francisco,” Carl says in the commercial.

The Carl campaign says the ad is backed by a “6-figure buy and will run across multiple mediums throughout the district.”

One of Carl’s opponents also made Pelosi the focus of a televsion commercial. Chris Pringle is seen in the ad building a cinder block wall around a picture of Pelosi.

“Commy,” Pringle muddles under his breath.

See Carl’s Pelosi ad here

See Pringles’ Pelosi ad here

Alabama’s Primary Election is March 3