Parole hearings scheduled for 22 violent offenders in Alabama this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will review 34 cases this week. 22 of them are considered as violent offenders. Two of the hearings involve convicted men from Mobile.

Jeffie Lee Gable was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in Mobile County. He has served about 11 years, nine months of the sentence.

Wali Haseeb was sentenced in 1995 to life in prison for first-degree burglary in Mobile County. He has served 25 years, nine months of the life sentence.

Gable and Haseeb’s hearings are set for Wednesday.