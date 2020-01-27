Parole hearings scheduled for 22 violent offenders in Alabama this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will review 34 cases this week. 22 of them are considered as violent offenders. Two of the hearings involve convicted men from Mobile.
- Jeffie Lee Gable was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in Mobile County. He has served about 11 years, nine months of the sentence.
- Wali Haseeb was sentenced in 1995 to life in prison for first-degree burglary in Mobile County. He has served 25 years, nine months of the life sentence.
Gable and Haseeb’s hearings are set for Wednesday.