MONGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the request Tuesday of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was originally convicted on burglary, assault, and breaking and entering charges in 1984. He was granted parole in November 2017, before he allegedly murdered 7-year-old Colton Lee, his great-grandmother Marie Martin, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018.

Spencer is now awaiting trial for capital murder charges stemming from those three killings. He is charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Before the hearing, Gov. Kay Ivey urged board members to deny Spencer’s parole, saying he is “a danger to the public and cannot be trusted.”

Following the parole denial Tuesday morning, Attorney General Steve Marshall said he was confident in the board’s decision.

“Jimmy Spencer doesn’t need to be released. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “The fact that this board is having to consider that as a matter of law in less than five years from when he killed three individuals having been released before speaks volumes as to whether or not it was appropriate or not for us to even be here today.”

Spencer will be up for parole review again in 2027.