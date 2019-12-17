Parole denied for 6 violent offenders in Alabama

MONTOMGERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday to six violent offenders, including one from Mobile County.

PAROLE DENIED: Ervin Cornelius Smith was sentenced in 1987 to two years in prison for two second-degree robberies in Mobile County. In January 2019 he was sent back to prison on an eight-year sentence for possession and receiving controlled substances in Mobile County. He has served just one year, four months of that eight-year term.



PAROLE DENIED: Deashton Luvoris Hayes is a two-time convicted robber. He was sentenced in 2010 to two years in prison for third-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property in Madison County. Just one year later, Hayes committed another robbery. In 2011, Al.com reported he robbed a man of a remote-controlled car by force. He was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years for that second-degree robbery, along with 10-year sentences for the original robbery and theft of property convictions. He continued his criminal activity in 2018 and was sentenced to five-years for distribution of controlled substances in Madison County. Hayes has served just one year, three months of that five-year prison sentence.

PAROLE DENIED: Deandre Quintero Love is a recaptured parole violator who has been sent to prison four separate times for crimes committed in Madison County. Love was sentenced to 10 years for a 2009 second-degree assault and 15 years for discharging a gun into an occupied building or car. Love committed a robbery two years later and was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years for second-degree robbery. Love in 2017 was sentenced to six more years in prison for two counts of possession and receiving controlled substances. He was paroled but then violated parole in 2018. In April 2019 Love was back in prison again, this time for five years, after another drug conviction. He has served just one year, three months of that prison sentence.

PAROLE DENIED: Diangelo Tarez Dudley was sentenced in 2003 to three years in prison for first-degree burglary in Tuscaloosa County. His sentence for the burglary was extended in 2006 to 10 years after he was also convicted of two counts of drug possession and sentenced to three years. He was convicted again in 2011 of drug possession, and then he was sent back to prison again in November 2018 for five years for drug distribution in Tuscaloosa County. He has served only one year, one month of that five-year prison term.

PAROLE DENIED: Toney Jeffery Hughes was sentenced on Oct. 17, 2018 to three years, 10 months for third-degree burglary and drug possession, and to seven years, six months on two counts of drug possession, all in Madison County. He has served just one year, two months of the seven-year prison sentence.

PAROLE DENIED: Bryant Lamar Sparks is serving a 20-year sentence, handed down in 2013, for first-degree escape in Montgomery County. He has served less than half that 20-year sentence. Sparks also is serving varying sentences for theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property, for crimes committed in Montgomery County. He also is serving an eight-year sentence from 2014 for theft of property in Lee County. Sparks began his criminal career in Lee County in 2006 when he was convicted of theft of property. Two years later he was sentenced to three years for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The last parole hearings of the year will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18.