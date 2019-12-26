Parents of missing Alabama woman plead for information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — The parents of a missing Alabama woman are pleading for information in finding their daughter.
29-year-old Paighton Houston was last seen leaving a Birmingham bar with two men Friday night. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Reporter Josh Gauntt visited with the family as they face the holidays without their daughter, and as they struggle to hold on to hope.
