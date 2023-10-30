HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A couple is behind bars after being accused of putting their son’s dead body in a freezer before they moved from their home.

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 29, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to a home in the 200 block of Bradford Drive in Headland on reports of a dead body being found.

According to Sheriff Eric Blankenship, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a severely decomposed body, believed to be 19-year-old Logan Michael Halstead of Headland, in a freezer in the backyard of the home.

After hours of investigating, deputies located the parents, 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead and 43-year-old Karen Tysinger Halstead, in Jack, Alabama, and they were brought back to Henry County for questioning. They were arrested and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse and are being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Sources close to the situation tell WDHN the Halsteads had sold and moved out of the home, and the new owners found the body in the freezer.

Michael Shane Halstead (Courtesy of the Henry County Jail)

Karen Tysinger Halstead (Courtesy of the Henry County Jail)

This incident is a very tragic situation and our agency is committed to finding out the truth. The investigation is still on going and information will continue to be released as the case progresses. Sheriff Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Blankenship says Logan’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an official autopsy.

Headland Police is assisting the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, but the Henry County Sheriff’s Department is the primary agency in the investigation.

I would like to personally thank the Headland Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers for their assistance in the investigation. Sheriff Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any additional information, in this case, is urged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 585-3131.

This article has been updated to reflect the new information released in the case by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.