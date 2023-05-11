OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An emergency in the parking lot of an Opelika car wash brings two paramedics, a mom, and an infant son together in a story you’ll go GooGoo GaaGaa for.

East Alabama mom Ashayla Frazier went into labor two weeks before her due date on April 8th.

“Contractions started coming and I was like ‘Oh my God’ I know I’m not about to have this baby today! I have no bags packed, no clothes washed. Nothing was in order,” said Frazier.

Things quickly escalated when her water broke as she tried to drive herself to East Alabama Medical Center. Her family called 911.

Enter two heroic paramedics, Walker Powell and Brandon Ard, who quickly arrived on the scene to drive Frazier to the hospital in an ambulance. With lights and sirens blaring, they were en route to East Alabama Medical Center when Frazier told them the baby was coming.

“We begin transport, lights, and sirens are Rollin and we make it to right about here on this road and she says it’s here,” said Powell.

The ambulance driver pulled into the parking lot of the GooGoo Car Wash where a beautiful baby boy named Kyzen was born in the back of an ambulance. The GooGoo Car Wash address is listed as his place of birth.

“Mom handled it like a champ. She knew exactly what to do, all we did was catch,” said Powell.

The ambulance then rushed Kyzen and Frazier to the hospital, where they received further care.

From the unexpected location to the brave paramedics and strong mother, it’s a tale of courage, resilience, and the miracle of life. And let’s not forget the humor – as one of the paramedics said, “GooGoo GaaGaa – I mean GooGoo Car Wash!”