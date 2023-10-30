AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — After a 27-13 victory over Mississippi State, a pair of Auburn offensive linemen picked up SEC weekly awards.

Senior offensive lineman Gunnar Britton earned SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, his second weekly award this season.

Britton, who transferred to Auburn from Western Kentucky this past offseason, played a major role in the Tigers’ win. He did not allow any quarterback hits or pressures and did not commit a penalty or miss an assignment. Britton was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Tigers’ week one 59-14 win over UMass.

Alongside Britton on the offensive line, freshman Connor Lew made his first career start and impressed not only Hugh Freeze, but the entire conference.

The SEC named him the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance. Lew didn’t allow a sack and helped the Tigers offense gain 416 total yards.

“He did really well, made most of the calls the right way,” said Freeze. “He’s very athletic. Sometimes that hurts him a little, truthfully. He’s moving at a pace that, maybe he needs to move a little slower, and gets himself in a little bad position of some of the blocks he has to sustain for a length of time but I thought he played really solid for a freshman.”

Lew played a fairly clean game from the center position, but did have one bad snap that came late in the game. Freeze joked that he was glad that it came when it did.

“I’m thankful that he waited until the last possession to snap a ball and hit his own rear end. ’cause if that would’ve happened the first possession I would been a nervous wreck,” Freeze chuckled. “I asked him ‘What happened?’ and he said ‘I have no idea. I have no clue coach.'”

Lew, a Georgia native, was ranked as a four-star recruit and a top 20 interior offensive lineman coming out of high school, according to 247sports. He was previously committed to play at Miami before flipping to Auburn after Freeze was hired.