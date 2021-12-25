Ozark man arrested for assaulting police officer, cutting another man

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man is in custody after cutting a man’s face and assaulting a police officer, according to a press release.

On Thursday night around 11:45 p.m., Ozark police responded to Dale Medical Center with a report of an assault with an edged weapon. On arrival, police found a 29-year old male was found to have a laceration across the face that allegedly occurred at Andrew Parks Apartments.

During the investigation, Ta’mario Greenwood, 31, of Ozark, was identified as the suspect.

Officers made contact with Greenwood at Andrew Parks Apartments and attempted to arrest him. During the arrest, Greenwood resisted being arrested by punching an officer in the face. Greenwood was then taken into custody without further incident.

Greenwood is charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and obstructing governmental operations.

Greenwood is currently in the Dale County Jail pending a first appearance in court.

