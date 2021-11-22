Ozark driver killed in single-vehicle crash after vehicle left roadway, hit several trees

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A 28-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees on U.S. Highway 231 Monday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim, Derek McClendon Jr., was driving on U.S. 231 near the 38 mile marker, one mile south of Ozark city limits, in Dale County. Authorities said the driver was in a 2004 Mazda 6 when he was driving and left the roadway and struck several trees at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday morning. McClendon was pronounced decease at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.