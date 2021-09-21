Oyster harvest season starts on Oct. 4 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resource and Marine Resources Division will open oyster harvest areas on Oct. 4 in Alabama, according to a news release.

Requirements for recreational oyster catchers:

Recreational oyster catchers are required to purchase recreational harvest tags. Tags are available at the Oyster Management Station at 16871 Dauphin St. Recreational oyster catchers are allowed to harvest 100 legal-size oysters per person once a day.

Requirements for commercial oyster catchers:

Commercial oysters catchers are required to purchase a commercial oyster catcher’s license. Commercial oyster catchers are allowed to harvest six sacks of oysters per person/vessel once a day. Commercial oyster catchers can visit Marine resources division at 2 North Iberville Drive or call them at 251-861-2882.

Recreational oyster catchers are allowed to harvest in the same area as commercial catchers. However, recreational and commercial catches cannot be transported together.

All oyster catchers are only allowed to Tong and Hand method.

Weekday harvest areas will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekend harvest areas will be open on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 7 a.m. to noon.