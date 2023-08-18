OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing teens.

Chyann Elise Woodard, 15, was last seen at midnight Friday near Ivy Place. It’s believed she may be in the company of Isaiah Lathan Formby, 15, who was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Woodlock Lane in Weaver. According to the OPD, both may be in danger.

Woodard is a white female with blonde hair. Formby is a white male with brown hair.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Woodard or Formby is asked to call 911 or the OPD at 256-835-6133.