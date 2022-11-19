ALABAMA (WKRG) — Travel experts are predicting over 54 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from their homes during Thanksgiving week, which would surpass the 2021 totals, according to a release from ALEA.

The official Thanksgiving Holiday travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends at 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

“Fortunately, we have recorded an overall decrease in traffic related fatalities on Alabama’s roadways since 2019 when tragically 11 lives were lost during that busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We want to ensure this trend continues and we encourage everyone to ‘save room for safety’ this holiday season by preparing your vehicle before your trip, leaving in plenty of time and avoiding risky driving behaviors such as following too closely, speeding and distracted driving.”

ALEA troopers will be “proactively patrolling the entire state before and after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.”

ALEA offered some tips to avoid “distracted driving”:

Use your cellphone for emergency situations only

Avoid long social conversations and do not scroll on social media or watch videos while driving

If you are drowsy, pull off the road

Limit the number of passengers, as well as the level of activity inside the car

Avoid eating while driving

Do your multi-tasking outside the car