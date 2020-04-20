MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of 12:13 AM, PowerOutage.US reported that there are 62,414 Alabama residents currently without power Sunday.
PowerOutage.US reported that 33,249 Alabama Power customers are experiencing power outages. 1,543,186 of their customers are currently being tracked and monitored at the time.
Visit PowerOutage.US for a list of other electric providers experiencing outages.
LATEST STORIES:
- Over 62,000 Alabama residents without power
- Delivery worker: While everyone stays home, we’re going out more
- 16-year-old Alabama teen killed in Saturday crash
- Digital First: Severe storms move through Central Mississippi
- Nearly 100 workers infected with COVID-19 at Tyson plant