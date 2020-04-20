Over 62,000 Alabama residents without power

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of 12:13 AM, PowerOutage.US reported that there are 62,414 Alabama residents currently without power Sunday.

PowerOutage.US reported that 33,249 Alabama Power customers are experiencing power outages. 1,543,186 of their customers are currently being tracked and monitored at the time.

Visit PowerOutage.US for a list of other electric providers experiencing outages.

