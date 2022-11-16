MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s biggest rivals are teaming up to raise awareness for veterans’ suicide prevention.

Operation Iron Ruck brings together student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

From Nov. 23 to 26 leading up to the Iron Bowl, veterans will march 151 miles from Jordan Hare stadium and to Bryant Denny stadium.

They’ll be carrying rucksacks filled with donated items to deliver to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Mission 22, Tuskegee Veterans Assisted Living Centers and Three Hots and a Cot.

Members of the participating groups helped kick off the event at the Alabama Capitol Wednesday morning and shared why it’s so meaningful.

“Almost every veteran and service member’s life has been touched by suicide at some point. This year hits close to home as our community lost a veteran to suicide this past weekend. So this year we ruck in honor of that veteran and his family,” Crimson Legion President Tiffany Laurie said.

If you’d like to donate, the groups are looking for items to help with both the ruck and the veterans’ organizations. For more information, click here.