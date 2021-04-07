Opelika man faces 24 child pornography-related charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested a man on multiple child pornography charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Thomas Stokes, 52, of Opelika, faces 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of pornography with minors. Stokes is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of a man downloading and possessing photos and videos of underage children on April 5. On April 6 investigators conducted a search warrant in the 2900 block of Lee Road 165 in Opelika. The searched turned up multiple items investigators believe are evidence of the alleged crimes, including digital devices and media.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867)