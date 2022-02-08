LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces 21 counts related to Possession of Child Pornography after investigators say 2000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in sexually explicit situations were recovered from his phone.

Over the weekend, Jan. 5,2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators received two separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Child Sexual Abuse Material that was downloaded and possessed on a cell phone in the Opelika area of Lee County.

“Investigators were able to determine the phone being used belonged to Robert Joseph Stetina, 27, from Opelika. Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered the phone that contained approximately 2000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Statina was charged and arrested on 21 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).