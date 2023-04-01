MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A storm that tracked through northern Madison County and into southern Tennessee has left one woman dead and three others seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Don Webster, a spokesperson for HEMSI, told News 19 that there was one fatality in Madison County as a result of last night’s storms.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed 90-year-old Ovie Lasater was killed when the storm impacted her home on Borderline Road. Berryhill said she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the storm was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4:00 a.m.

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac Mccutcheon said that there were five total injuries. Two people were treated on scene, and three others were transported to the hospital.

Webster said the three patients were transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Two of those people are in serious but stable condition, and one is in critical condition, according to Webster.

First responders, emergency crews and HEMSI also treated several people with minor injuries in northern Madison County on a few different roads where storms caused damage.