HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a ‘cutting’ incident, said the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Officers responded to a cutting call in the 3000 block of Johnson Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, said a spokesperson.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to HPD, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.