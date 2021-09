Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.

Jefferson Whigham, 72, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred on Washington County 31 about a mile south of the Choctaw County line.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently running an investigation into this crash.