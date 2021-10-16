One dead from injuries two weeks after crash in Monroe County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle two weeks after a crash in Monroe County.

Quinton A Peavy, 41, was seriously injured when crashing his motorcycle into a ditch after leaving the roadway on Sept. 27 Monday night.

The crash occurred on Alabama 59 North near the 91-mile marker four miles south of Uriah.

Peavy was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries on Friday, Oct. 14.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.