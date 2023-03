LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says one adult is dead and five children have been transported to the hospital after a wreck in Lauderdale County.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said an adult died during the crash and five children have been airlifted to Vanderbilt.

Lauderdale County Coroner identified the woman as Emma Wade, 64.

Hamilton said the wreck occurred on Alabama 64 Near Center Hill Market.