DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the weekend murder of a Midland City man in downtown Dothan.

On Tuesday, October 10, Dothan Police arrested 20-year-old Jacob Warren Crisostomo of Slocomb and charged him with the murder of Jaquez Octavious Hill.

According to Dothan Police, in the early morning of Saturday, October 7, 20-year-old Hill was shot to death in a Dothan parking lot after leaving a nightclub in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Police say after a three-day investigation, Dothan Investigators arrested Crisostomo and charged him with one count of Murder. He is held in the Houston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Police are currently searching for two additional suspects wanted for the Hill’s murder. Zackary Dale Easton, 25 years old, is wanted for one count of Murder and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle, and 22-year-old Chase Lee Easton is wanted for one count of Murder.

Chase Easton

Zackary Dale Easton

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

We would like to thank our local and surrounding communities for their help in providing information which led us to this point. We would also like to thank the Headland Police Department for their assistance in this investigation. This continues to be an ongoing investigation as we continue to follow-up on leads. Dothan Police Department

