On-campus students returning to Alabama will need a coronavirus test

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2000px-Alabama_Crimson_Tide_Logo.svg (1)_115743

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at the University of Alabama say students returning for the spring semester who live on campus in dorms or Greek housing will have to be tested for coronavirus.

(This corrects information from the Associated Press that said all students would have to be tested.)

The University says in addition to reentry testing, the University is continuing to conduct a variety of testing for all students, including sentinel, for-cause, exposure and symptomatic testing.

UA will offer a free PCR test on campus, or students may elect to test at home or through a personal physician prior to returning to campus. The PCR test is required. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories