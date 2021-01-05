On-campus students returning to Alabama will need a coronavirus test

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at the University of Alabama say students returning for the spring semester who live on campus in dorms or Greek housing will have to be tested for coronavirus.

(This corrects information from the Associated Press that said all students would have to be tested.)

The University says in addition to reentry testing, the University is continuing to conduct a variety of testing for all students, including sentinel, for-cause, exposure and symptomatic testing.

UA will offer a free PCR test on campus, or students may elect to test at home or through a personal physician prior to returning to campus. The PCR test is required.

