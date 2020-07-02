Officials warn parents not to leave children in cars during extreme heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As our area reaches scorching temperatures, first responders are warning parents not to leave their children in cars so it doesn’t turn deadly.

Blistering heat, and rising temperatures have Mobile firefighters responding to children being left in hot cars in early july.

“It was a couple kids locked in a vehicle,” said Steven Millhouse with the Mobile Fire Department. “They were three and younger. We responded, we requested Pop-A-Lock to the scene as well. Luckily we were able to unlock the vehicles without any significant damage to those vehicles and get those kids out of there safely.”

Dozens of children across the country weren’t so lucky.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, six children have died from vehicular heatstroke so far this year.

52 children faced the same fate last year.

Officials said a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s, and that they can die within minutes of being left alone in the car.

“Parents or caregivers just forgetting that the kids are in there. Or thinking that I’m just going to run into the store real quick. But really quickly usually turns into longer than it needs to be,” said Millhouse.

Alabama is one of 20 states that have laws to specifically make it illegal to leave a child alone in a car.

State troopers are urging parents to be mindful, especially during the summer months.

“The simple saying look before you lock. It sounds simple, but really if you have small children, it’s easy to to forget those youngins back there so take a minute to look back there,” said Lieutenant Joe Piggot with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials said all vehicular heatstroke deaths are preventable.

