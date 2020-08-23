Officials optimistic elections will proceed Tuesday

(WKRG) — In response to the possibility of delaying elections due to the two tropical systems, Greg Cochran, Executive Director of the Alabama League of Municipalities said elections may go on as normal given that the storms head West.

Below is the full statement:

“I have been in touch with them and Orange Beach. We have asked them to wait until Monday to make a final decision. We are optimistic that the storms will be West of us and our ability to hold elections on Tuesday will proceed.” Executive Director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, Greg Cochran

