Officers ask for help in finding two missing Alabama boys, Emergency Missing Child Alert issued

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Trent Collins and 11-year-old Braxton Collins.

Both boys are white males. Officers say they were last seen on August 13, 2020 at 2:30 am and are known to be wearing white tennis shoes with three horizontal stripes. They were in the area of Deerbrook Road in Pell City, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent and Braxton Collins, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff Office at (205) 884-3333 or call 911.

