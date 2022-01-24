Officer, suspect taken to hospital after Priceville shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Priceville officer along with a suspect were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the scene on Emory Drive in Priceville was secure but advised everyone to avoid the area.

In a separate tweet, officials said one officer was shot and transported to Decatur General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also shot on the scene, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said someone called 911 to report a suspicious person in the area. Swafford said when officers arrived the suspect fired shots and officers returned fire.

The scene on Emory Drive was within five miles of all three Priceville schools. The school system said it was under a “secure perimeter” as a precautionary measure, but the perimeter has since been lifted.

