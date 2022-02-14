OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead early Monday morning.

According to reports, officers were involved in a pursuit Monday that started after reports of someone stole a vehicle at gunpoint. During the pursuit, Oxford PD were allegedly fired upon on I-20 several times by the driver.

The suspect was shot by Oxford police as they returned fire at Airport Road and Hwy. 21. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Oxford police will be holding a press conference to address the officer-involved shooting at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. The press conference will be available to stream in the video player above.

Stay with CBS 42 as this develops.