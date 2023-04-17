DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it arrested a Decatur woman Sunday after a person was found in a residence with a stab wound.

DPD said it arrested and charged 54-year-old Julie Pike, of Decatur, with second-degree domestic violence aggravated assault in connection with an incident on Sunday.

The department said that at around 1:48 am Sunday, Morgan County 911 received a call of a domestic violence disturbance at Beltline Villas on Sandlin Road SW. DPD said when officers arrived they found a man inside the residence with a stab wound to the chest.

The man was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was treated and released. The department said during the investigation the man’s girlfriend, identified as Pike, was developed as a suspect.

DPD said Pike was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge. The department did not specify what that charge was but jail records show Pike is also charged with disorderly conduct.

DPD said an arrested warrant for the domestic violence charge and Pike was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.