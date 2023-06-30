A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Union Grove was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

Shannon Gatlin, 57, was injured when the 2020 Ford Escape that he was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2019 International 1300 armored vehicle. He died shortly after being transported to Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital.

The driver of the Ford and a third passenger in the Ford were also injured and transported to the UAB Hospital for treatment. The driver of the armored vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 38-mile marker, approximately one mile south of Susan Moore. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.