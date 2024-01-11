TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After winning six national championships in 17 years as Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday.

Saban claimed nine SEC championships with the Tide and finished with a 206-29 record in Tuscaloosa. In 10 seasons of the College Football Playoff, he qualified for it eight times.

His players received 66 All-America honors at Alabama, and the four Heisman Trophy winners he coached are tied for the most in college football history. Bear Bryant is the only person who was the head coach at Alabama, as Bryant was there for 25 years.

Below is a recap of Saban’s illustrious tenure at Alabama:

Saban accepts job — January 2007

Saban accepted the position at Alabama following a two-season stint as the NFL’s Miami Dolphins head coach. His introductory press conference was on Jan. 4. The previous Crimson Tide head coach, Mike Shula, was fired in his fourth season as the top man in Tuscaloosa. The Tide struggled under Shula and officially finished 10-23 overall and 5-19 in SEC play with him in charge after the NCAA forced Alabama to vacate 16 wins from Shula’s tenure.

Before assuming one of the most coveted positions in college football, Saban was the head at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, winning a national championship with the Tigers in 2003.

Saban starts the rebuild — 2007 season

The Tide suffered from growing pains in Saban’s first season at the helm. Saban won his first game with the Crimson and White against Western Carolina on Sept. 1, but that win was later vacated by the NCAA. His official win was a 41-17 victory over No. 20 Tennessee in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Though Alabama sustained an infamous loss to Louisiana-Monroe, the Tide downed Colorado in the Independence Bowl to cap off the season. Officially, Alabama finished 2-6 overall and 1-4 in SEC action.

A return to national relevance — 2008 season

Alabama returned to national relevance and defeated every opponent during the regular season. Some of the top victories included No. 9 Clemson in the Georgia Dome on opening weekend, No. 15 LSU in Death Valley and a 36-0 dismantling of Auburn.

For the first time since 1999, the Tide won the SEC West. In the SEC Championship Game, however, Tim Tebow and No. 2 Florida claimed the SEC championship with a 31-20 victory. Alabama made the Sugar Bowl, but fell to No. 7 Utah, 31-17. The Tide reached No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches’ polls during the season and finished the campaign No. 6 in both rankings.

Alabama finishes on top — 2009 season

With 16 starters returning from 2008, the Tide was expected to be in contention for the SEC championship again. Just like in 2008, Alabama rolled its way through the regular season with wins over No. 7 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 South Carolina and No. 9 LSU.

Learning from the prior season’s SEC Championship Game, Alabama won its first SEC championship since 1999 with a 32-13 victory over No. 1 Florida. In the BCS National Championship Game, Alabama put away Texas, 37-21, and the Tide hoisted the crystal football in the Rose Bowl for its first national championship since 1992.

The 2009 campaign marked the first time an Alabama won the Heisman Trophy, as running back Mark Ingram II got the nod over Stanford running back Toby Gerhart.

A step back — 2010 season

Though the Tide notched victories in its first five games, Alabama fell at No. 19 South Carolina. Alabama’s national championship hopes were gone No. 10 LSU defeated the Tide in Tiger Stadium. No. 2 Auburn overcame a 24-point deficit in the Iron Bowl to crush the home crowd on its way to a national championship.

In the Captial One Bowl, No. 15 Alabama clobbered No. 7 Michigan State, 49-7, to finish the campaign with 10 wins. The Tide was No. 10 in the final AP Poll.

Reclaiming glory — 2011 season

Though the 2010 season was disappointing by Tide standards, Alabama got 17 starters back for 2011. Alabama registered eight straight wins until the “Game of the Century” against No. 1 LSU. In the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama lost 9-6 in overtime as the nation’s No. 2 program.

The Tide, however, won its next three games and downed Auburn, 42-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite not playing in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the BCS rankings following conference championship weekend.

With that, the Tide earned a ticket to another BCS National Championship Game. In a rematch against No. 1 LSU, Alabama showed who owned the Big Easy with a dominating 21-0 victory, and Saban put a second national championship with Alabama to his name.

Rammer Jammer Yellowhammer — 2012 season

Though the Tide lost defensive stars Dont’a Hightower and Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Trent Richardson, Alabama picked up right where it left off and won its first nine games, which included victories over No. 8 Michigan, No. 13 Mississippi State and No. 5 LSU.

Alabama, the No. 1 program in the nation, was upset by No. 15 Texas A&M and eventual freshman Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Johnny Manziel 29-24 in Tuscaloosa. Though it was a surprising loss, Alabama won 49-0 over Western Carolina and Auburn to cap the regular season.

Alabama nearly held off No. 3 Gerogira in the SEC Championship Game, 32-28. The Tide’s resume was good enough to earn its third national championship game appearance in four seasons. Against No. 1 Notre Dame, the Tide took Miami Gardens by storm and won the BCS National Championship Game, 42-14. With the win, Saban established a new Alabama dynasty.

A heartbreaking finish — 2013 season

With quarterback A.J. McCarron back as the starter for the third straight season, Alabama took care of business in its first 11 contests, earning quality wins versus No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 21 Ole Miss and No. 10 LSU.

But when the Iron Bowl rolled around, Alabama’s fortunes ended. Tied at 28, Alabama attempted a 57-yard field goal with one second left in regulation. The kick ended up in the hands of Auburn’s Chris Davis, who took it back 109 yards with clock at zero for the game-winning touchdown that would be known as the “Kick Six.”

Alabama missed the SEC Championship Game and BCS National Championship Game, settling for the Sugar Bowl. Still shaken from the stunning Iron Bowl loss, Alabama dropped the Sugar Bowl, 45-31, to No. 11 Oklahoma, resulting in a disappointing conclusion to the campaign.

Start of a new era — 2014 season

The 2014 season brought along Blake Sims as the new starting quarterback. It also marked the start of the College Football Playoff, a departure from the BCS in which four teams would be picked by a committee to play off for the national championship.

In its fifth game of the year, No. 11 Ole Miss knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 23-17, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Though it was early loss for the Tide, it beat No. 21 Texas A&M, No. 14 LSU, No. 1 Mississippi State to clinch a sport in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama handled No. 16 Missouri, 42-13, in the Georgia Dome and was selected as the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.

Facing No. 4 seed Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, Alabama for the second straight season couldn’t pull out of the Big Easy with a victory. The Tide was upset, 42-35, and the Buckeyes went on to secure the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the loss, it appeared the Alabama dynasty was over.

Saban shows who’s king — 2015 season

With Jake Coker under center and Derrick Hennry taking handoffs, Alabama was seeking to prove the naysayers wrong and claim its first championship since 2012. It seemed as though the Tide’s hope for revenge had vanished when it suffered a 43-37 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss in the third game.

But Alabama had not given up, and it took care of No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 17 Mississippi State enroute to the SEC Championship Game. In Atlanta, the Tide suffocated the Gators, 29-15, and was the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

In the Cotton Bowl Classic, No. 3 Michigan State failed to compete with Alabama and were trampled, 38-0. The College Football National Championship game in Arizona saw Alabama face No. 1 seed Clemson. A 95-yard touchdown return by Alabama running back Kenyan Drake propelled the Tide to its first national championship in the new era.

Six seasons after Ingram took home the Heisman Trophy, Henry was presented with college football’s most outstanding player award by leading the nation with 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Just short — 2016 season

With future NFL star quarterback Jalen Hurts under center for the Tide, Alabama entered pushed off No. 20 USC, No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 13 LSU and Auburn to enter the SEC Championship Game undefeated.

No. 15 Florida could not bite No. 1 Alabama, and the Tide made sure it was a sure bet for the College Football Playoff with a 54-16 victory. As the No. 1 seed, Alabama silenced No. 4 Washington, 24-7, in the Georgia Dome.

In the national championship game, Alabama was staying ahead of No. 2 seed Clemson and led 31-28 in the final minute. But with one second remaining, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson found receiver Hunter Renfrow around the goal line for a two-yard touchdown to give Clemson a 35-31 win in Tampa.

A spectacular finish — 2017 season

With Hurts and Tagovailoa as quarterbacks, Alabama recorded a 24-7 victory against No. 3 Florida State opening week in Atlanta’s newly minted Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though Alabama didn’t face a particularly grueling schedule, it held off No. 19 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State until falling to No. 6 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Like in 2011, Alabama missed out on the SEC Championship Game but was afforded the chance at the national championship when it earned the No. 4 seed in the CFP. It avenged its loss to Clemson in the Sugar Bowl for a date No. 3 seed Georgia in Atlanta.

In the big game, Alabama was down, 13-0, at halftime. That’s when Saban pulled Hurts and inserted true freshman Tagovailoa for the second half. The Tide and Bulldogs went into overtime tied at 20.

Though Georgia converted a field on goal on the first possession, Alabama was not deterred. Tagovailoa was sacked for a 16-yard loss on his first overtime snap, but then he helped record the “2nd and 26” play when he threw a 41-yard pass to true freshman receiver DeVonta Smith for a walk-off finish.

A disastrous finish in the Bay Area — 2018 season

With Tagovailoa in the driver’s seat, Alabama made the regular season look like another day at the office. With wins over No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 16 Mississippi State, not to forget about a 29-0 stomping over No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge, Alabama remained as the No. 1 team in the nation.

It downed No. 4 Georgia, 35-28, before taking care of No. 4 seed Oklahoma, 45-34, in the CFP semifinal. Just when it seemed the Tide controlled college football, No. 2 Clemson stunned Alabama in Santa Clara, California, with a 44-16 victory. Alabama never led failed to score in the second half.

November fade — 2019 season

Though the Tide stayed in the win column through October, No. 2 LSU and future Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow took Tuscaloosa by storm and downed No. 3 Alabama, 41-46.

Three weeks later, Alabama was on the losing end of the Iron Bowl. With Mac Jones at quarterback following Tagovailoa sustaining serious against Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn went back and forth until Auburn caused Alabama to commit penalties late in the game to secure a 48-45 victory. Jones threw two pick-sixes during the game.

With two regular-season losses, Alabama earned a spot in the Citrus Bowl against No. 14 Michigan. The Tide won, 35-16, and ended the campaign No. 8 in the AP Poll.

All Tide — 2020 season

The 2020 regular season featured Alabama against 10 SEC teams and no nonconference program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Jones under center, the Tide downed No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 3 Georgia and No. 22 Auburn before reaching the SEC Championship Game. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian served as the acting head coach for the Auburn game with Saban in COVID-19 protocols.

Alabama then clamped the No. 7 Florida, 52-46, and earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. It took care of business versus No. 4 seed Notre Dame, 31-14, in the Rose Bowl. In the national championship game, Alabama handled third-seeded Ohio State, 52-24, in Miami Gardens for Saban’s sixth national championship with Alabama. Alabama outscored its opponents by an average of 48.46-19.38.

Smith received the Heisman Trophy by recording 23 touchdowns and 1,856 receiving yards.

Former assistant coach downs Saban — 2021 season

College football returned to normal in the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic changed 2020. Bryce Young, a sophomore, started for the Tide at quarterback. Alabama downed No. 14 Miami (FL), No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss before falling to Texas A&M on a field goal at Kyle Field. The Tide didn’t let up, as it won the rest of the games in the regular season, including a four overtime, 24-22, thriller against Auburn.

Alabama won 41-24, in the SEC Championship Game versus No. 1 Georgia to build a strong case for the College Football Playoff. As the No. 1 seed, it handled fourth-seeded Cincinnati, 27-6, in the Cotton Bowl.

Georgia head coach Kiry Smart, a defensive coordinator under Saban from 2008-15, beat his former boss in the national championship game. As the No. 3 seed, Georgia put together a strong second half in Indianapolis to win, 33-18.

Despite Alabama not winning the national championship, Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. He finished the campaign with 50 total touchdowns and 4,872 yards passing.

SEC road games end Alabama’s chances — 2022 season

Alabama nearly fell at Texas in the second game of the season but pulled out a 20-19 victory. It also had tight contest versus Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa but held the Aggies off 24-20.

At a rowdy Neyland Stadium, Alabama fell, 52-49, to No. 6 Tennessee for its first loss of the campaign. A few weeks later, No. 10 LSU ended any hopes Bama held for making the College Football Playoff by defeating the Tide, 32-31, at Tiger Stadium.

Despite knowing in early November a national championship was off the table, Alabama went ahead and won its final four games, including a 45-20 victory over No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Young declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Saban’s last rodeo — 2023 season

Though critics shared their doubts about Alabama, the Tide pushed through the campaign. In the second game of the season, No. 11 Texas outplayed No. 3 Alabama and beat the Tide, 34-24, in Tuscaloosa.

After playing quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner in an ugly 17-3 win at South Florida in Week 3, Saban decided quarterback Jalen Milroe was the Tide’s best quarterback. Under Milroe, Alabama downed No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 14 LSU. In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama put off No. 1 Georgia, 27-24, and snuck into the College Football as the No. 4 seed.

In the Rose Bowl against first-seeded Michigan, Alabama led in the fourth quarter until Michigan notched a touchdown with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter. That forced the game into overtime, where Michigan struck first. Alabama faced a fourth-and-three from the 3-yard line but a low snap from center Seth McLaughlin led to Milroe trying to run the ball into the end zone. Milroe was stopped short of the end zone in what turned out to be the final play of Saban’s career.

Saban announces retirement – January 10, 2024

Two days after Michigan won the national championship over No. 2 seed Washington, Saban ended his coaching career at 72 years old. He leaves behind a legacy Tide fans will always remember and helped build the University of Alabama’s national image.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said in a release. “We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it’s about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”