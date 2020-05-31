Nick Saban releases statement on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey

Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban introduces and thanks Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he announces his intentions to declare for the 2020 NFL football draft, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban released a statement Sunday evening regarding his thoughts on the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

“I am shocked and angered by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,” Saban wrote. “We’re at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly … it’s time to love each other. Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us.”

Saban goes on to say how he has always found inspiration through Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and others who “devoted their lives to finding peaceful ways to rid our society of social inequities.” You can read his full statement below.

