‘Next 2 weeks will be critical’: Birmingham-area hospital staff ask community to remain vigilant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hospital leaders from the Birmingham area encouraged the community to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus in a virtual conference Friday morning.

Two days earlier in an open letter Wednesday, staff from Birmingham-area hospitals pleaded with Alabamians to avoid travel and large holiday gatherings.

From Thursday to Friday, ADPH reported an increase of 4,182 confirmed cases, 382 of which were from a backlog. Excluding the backlog, this still marks a new record for Alabama in daily new coronavirus cases.

“The data in our community shows that COVID-19 is spreading now more than ever before…50 to 60% of our state ICUs are now taking care of critically ill COVID patients,” Chris Moore, CNO and COO of Ascension St. Vincent’s, said.

However, Moore said the state is also more prepared than ever before to address the influx. All hospitals in the state are in various phases of surge plans, he said.

“The greatest gift you could give our associates is to truly take these precautions seriously over Christmas,” Moore said.

Dr. Jeremy Rogers, an emergency department physician at Grandview Hospital, echoed Moore’s request to the public.

“Which direction will we go tomorrow or next week? This is where we need your help,” Rogers said. “As we approach the holidays, the next two weeks are going to be critical for us.”

Rogers says despite his hospital having record numbers of COVID patients and admissions, they’re seeing “glimmers of hope with the vaccine.”