ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore.

Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree.

WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to the store on Oct. 15, after a customer found the victim with a head wound. According to the release, the suspect tried to “restrain the victim,” but was unsuccessful.

Last night, investigators on the case said they learned McReynolds was in the area. Officers with APD and Poarch Tribal Police said they located the suspect’s vehicle in the Wind Creek Casino. When Reynolds noticed the officers, they said he attempted to flee the area on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit near the Hampton Inn.

McReynolds was transported to the Escambia County, Ala., Detention Center.