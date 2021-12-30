New Year, new you? Here’s a list of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in Alabama Counties

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lady standing on scale. Weight loss and diet concept. Woman weighing herself. Fitness lady dieting. Weightloss and dietetics. Dark late night mood. Negative copy space.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many people around the world want to change things in their lives, whether it’s to exercise more, stress less or anything in between, and what better time to do it than the start of a new year?

New Year’s resolutions are popular all across the world, especially in the United States. WKRG News 5 has done research to determine what New Year’s resolutions are most searched in Alabama counties and this is our list:

Weight Loss:

  1. Huntsville, Ala.
  2. Birmingham, Ala.
  3. Dothan, Ala.
  4. Montgomery, Ala.
  5. Mobile, Ala.

Exercise More:

  1. Mobile, Ala.
  2. Birmingham, Ala.
  3. Montgomery, Ala.
  4. Huntsville, Ala.

Eat Healthier:

  1. Montgomery, Ala.
  2. Mobile, Ala.
  3. Birmingham, Ala.

Reduce Stress:

  1. Birmingham, Ala.
  2. Mobile, Ala.

Quit Smoking:

  1. Dothan, Ala.
  2. Mobile, Ala.
  3. Huntsville, Ala.
  4. Birmingham, Ala.

Data provided through Google Trends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories