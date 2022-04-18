THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even during a financial crisis things at Thomasville Regional Medical Center are starting to take off, according to hospital CEO Curtis James.

“If they are brought to Thomasville Regional Medical Center and they need to be flown out to Mobile, Birmingham and to Pensacola or wherever, we have that opportunity,” said James during an interview Monday.

Haynes Lifeflight is bringing a medical helicopter, helipad and base operations to TRMC in the coming weeks. The new addition is just one of many planned for the Clarke County hospital. James says he’s committed to staying focused on the future despite struggling to keep the facility open, even after a $1 million anonymous donation last week.

“That sure came at a time when we needed to have that gap funding where we can have the time period to get to the funding for that $7 million,” he said.

James, along with Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, continue pushing for roughly $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief money they feel the hospital is owed after they say they were left out of the disbursements because of a system flaw.

“We’re very confident we’ll receive those funds and that will help us sustain the work that we’re doing in serving the Thomasville community. What do you want to do and how can you help TRMC continue to serve with healthcare closer to home,” James added.

He’s challenging other donors to come forward, but hopeful federal relief puts Thomasville Regional Medical Center back on track.

