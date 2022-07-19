MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a missing person’s case we’ve followed closely since November 2020. Now, a new reward is aimed at shedding new light on the mystery.

“It has been a struggle, but through our faith we know that God is going to see us through it,” said Betty Madison. Her brother, Willie Richardson, is still missing.

Willie Richardson’s sisters and law enforcement aren’t giving up. This month the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announcing a $5,000 reward after numerous, extensive searches by land and air have come up empty.

“We don’t know anything. It’s like my brother disappeared into thin air,” said sister Ann Richardson.

The Peterman community north of Monroeville is where Willie Richardson lived and where he was last seen Nov. 28, 2020. His sisters say he had food thawing for dinner and was settled in the day he went missing.

“He wasn’t planning to go any place. He had his cap and his coat on the back of his chair and all of a sudden he disappeared without a trace,” Richardson explained.

Her brother was known to walk occasionally, but his family says he never left home for long. There were no signs of a struggle at his house.

“It makes us wonder if somebody came in and picked him up or something and took him away,” said another sister, Elnora Battle.

The new reward money is now giving family hope that someone will call the sheriff’s office with even the smallest tip if they know what happened to Willie Richardson.

“The days are long and the nights are long and we pray that somebody will do the right thing,” said sister Mattie Wilson.

Those tips can remain anonymous.