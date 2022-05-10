HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has new details on the Houston County inmate who died at a prison in Alabama. That inmate is reported to have died Wednesday from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon.

39-year-old, Marcus Terrell Grubbs was serving a 25-year sentence at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery when the incident happened.

At this time, no charges have been announced in his death.

Grubbs pleaded guilty to 2 counts of 1st-degree robbery in December of 1999 and was then sentenced to serve a 25-year stint.

According to Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones, a 25-year sentence is typical for this type of crime.

10-years is the minimum sentence for a 1st-degree robbery offense, and if a gun is involved, that automatically adds another 10 years.

In May of 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint against Alabama, and one of the alleged violations was protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence. The department further claims prisons have been understaffed for decades, resulting in increased violence and death.

In addition, Grubbs and 14 other so-called preventable inmate deaths just this year are raising questions.

According to reports, a “preventable death” is an overdose, homicide, or suicide.

According to those same reports, six of those deaths in 2021 were homicides, 9 possible drug overdoses, and one is considered undetermined.

In March, the Kilby Correctional Facility alone was at 268% capacity, which is not out of the ordinary for Alabama prisons.

According to a report from the Alabama Department of Corrections, the prison was built to keep around 440 prisoners but had a total of 1,187 in March.

On top of deaths, racial disparities in the parole grant rate are also causing concern.

According to reports, in 2020, only 16% of black applicants received parole, while 29% of white applicants were granted parole status. JIn 2021, that number fell to 8% for black applicants.

Grubbs applied for parole in March of 2020 but was denied for unknown reasons.

According to officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation and more details will be available once that investigation is complete.

To help with some of the issues the Alabama prison system faces, plans for at least two new 4,000-bed prisons for men are in the works. Those prisons are set to be located in Escambia and Elmore counties. This is part of the $1.3 billion prison construction package Alabama Lawmakers passed last October.