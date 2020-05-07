New design released for freshwater fishing license plate in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a new license plate for the angler in your household!

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) debuted the new look Thursday morning. It is available now at probate offices statewide.

The new “Freshwater Fishing” distinctive license plate replaces the original look with a tan background. The vehicle tag can be personalized with up to six characters.

The cost for the new license plate is $50 annually.

Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will support freshwater habitat enhancement, aquatic wildlife species protection and restoration, conservation education, bass genetic research, sport fish disease research, invasive species management, and public water fish stockings.

To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com. To contact your local probate office or the ADCNR Fisheries Section, call (334) 242-3471.

