DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— More charges have been announced, and a new arrest has been made in a child sex investigation.

On Tuesday, December 26, Dothan Police Investigators arrested 31-year-old Raynia Eugenia Cooper and charged her with one count of directing a child to engage in sodomy after police say an investigation led them to believe Cooper directed a child less than 12 to engage in sexual activity with an adult.

According to Dothan Police, after a continued investigation, on Friday, December 29, officers arrested 30-year-old Edwin Angel Medina of Dothan and charged him with one count of sodomy in the first degree.

Medina was later charged with an additional four counts of sodomy in the first degree, four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, one count of human trafficking in the first degree, and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes. He is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Cooper was also charged with an additional two counts of directing a child to engage in sodomy, four counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact, one count of human trafficking in the first degree, and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes. She is also being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be pending.

Due to the nature of the case, Dothan Police are not releasing any additional information.