THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville Regional Medical Center Board of Directors has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, according to a release from TRMC.

Quentin Whitwell has been named the new CEO of the hospital. Whitwell is “a rural healthcare operator and attorney, serves as the CEO of Progressive Health Systems, Inc. and is a founding partner in the Law and Advisory firm Musgrove Whitwell, PLLC.” By the end of Whitwell’s tenure, his law firm has the ability to acquire TRMC, according to an agreement with the hospital.

We believe that this is the next step for the hospital to grow and prosper within the community and the surrounding counties now and in the future. Mr. Whitwell will be able to incorporate more specialties and other services to Thomasville that will be a key component in the long term success of this hospital. Our outstanding physicians, dedicated staff and the entire community is a big key in making this opportunity attractive. Curtis James, Chairman of the Board of Directors

TRMC is a “29 acute care bed hospital” that serves Thomasville and surrounding areas.